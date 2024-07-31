StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JNPR. Barclays reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,398,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,398,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

