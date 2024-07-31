Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 32.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 984 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 118,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $120.83 on Wednesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategic Education

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total value of $29,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total value of $29,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,442.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

