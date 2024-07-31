Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,569,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,700,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $576,397,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sun Communities by 50.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,302,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,306 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,597,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,193,000 after acquiring an additional 31,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,514,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,027,000 after acquiring an additional 201,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.40.

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SUI opened at $127.09 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $137.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

