Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $8.04

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $7.86. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 1,071,009 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOVA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger 48,413 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,270,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,532,000 after purchasing an additional 379,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after buying an additional 61,953 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 866,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

