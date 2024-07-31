SunOpta (STKL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect SunOpta to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. SunOpta has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SunOpta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SunOpta Trading Down 0.8 %

STKL stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $7.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

