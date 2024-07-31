Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Position Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 575,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,733 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 186,413 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,281,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 236,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,656,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,603 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHO opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

