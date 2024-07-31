Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Trading Down 11.8%

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report) was down 11.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Approximately 1,674,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,223,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Surgical Innovations Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.54. The company has a market cap of £6.73 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

