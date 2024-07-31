SVB Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,650 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 130,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 761,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,710,000 after acquiring an additional 142,655 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $310,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.