SVB Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,650 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 130,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 761,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,710,000 after acquiring an additional 142,655 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $310,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12.
About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
