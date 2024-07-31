SVB Wealth LLC Buys 4,539 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,954 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,167.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,273 shares of company stock worth $1,773,778. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

