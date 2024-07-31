SVB Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

