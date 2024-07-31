SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,681 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 917.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,949,000. Cedrus LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 20,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 523.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 29,901 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $48.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

