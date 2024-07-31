SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Comerica by 105.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 3,595,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,691,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,548,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after buying an additional 1,088,330 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comerica by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after buying an additional 984,391 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.79 million. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.95.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

