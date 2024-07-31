SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 528.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 37,156 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

ITA stock opened at $141.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.34. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.