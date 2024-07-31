SVB Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Public Storage by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,391 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,270,000 after purchasing an additional 281,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.5 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PSA opened at $304.37 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $314.93. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PSA. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.55.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

