SVB Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 21.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 136,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 401,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

