SVB Wealth LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $707,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ES opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.54. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $72.93.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

