SVB Wealth LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

