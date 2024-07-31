SVB Wealth LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,815.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $107,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,797 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,128,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,616,000 after purchasing an additional 530,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 331.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 639,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,743,000 after buying an additional 490,837 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOS opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $42.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

