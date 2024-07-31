SVB Wealth LLC Has $239,000 Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,932,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 200,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 92,391 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 3,410.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,688,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,236,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 460,717 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,924,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,924,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 433,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $3,115,786.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,679,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,262,534.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock worth $7,497,437. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 0.7 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of GNL stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GNL. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

