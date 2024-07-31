SVB Wealth LLC Has $244,000 Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Up 2.0 %

DBX stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,518.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,811,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,518.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,536 shares of company stock worth $4,672,611. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

