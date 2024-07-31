SVB Wealth LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie upgraded Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

