SVB Wealth LLC Has $286,000 Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDY. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 266,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 116,488 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after buying an additional 114,630 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,543,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,764,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,602 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $63.72 and a 52 week high of $82.89.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.4069 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is 10.17%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Articles

