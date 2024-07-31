SVB Wealth LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

