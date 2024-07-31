SVB Wealth LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Wipro by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,160,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,802 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wipro by 6,295.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after buying an additional 1,771,854 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Wipro by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,866,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,368,000 after buying an additional 553,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 154.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 855,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 518,866 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WIT. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura began coverage on Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $7.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

