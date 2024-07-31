SVB Wealth LLC Has $301,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESML. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,850,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,509,000 after purchasing an additional 89,090 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 194,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 64,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period.

ESML opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

