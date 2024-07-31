SVB Wealth LLC Has $309,000 Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in LKQ by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 582,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after purchasing an additional 277,700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 283,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 56,744 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 522.6% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Up 1.7 %

LKQ opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,084 shares of company stock valued at $521,096 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

