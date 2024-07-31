SVB Wealth LLC Invests $227,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 979 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.27.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $193.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.54. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

