SVB Wealth LLC Invests $231,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $225,710,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6,600.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after buying an additional 1,075,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk
In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on TTD
Trade Desk Stock Performance
Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $102.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average of $86.37.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trade Desk
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Soars Over 50% on Bold Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.