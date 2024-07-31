SVB Wealth LLC Invests $276,000 in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celestica from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Celestica stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.31. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

