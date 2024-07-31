SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 596,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 82,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

NYSE:STLA opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. Stellantis has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $29.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

