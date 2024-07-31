SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after buying an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Loews by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Loews by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Loews by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 174,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,222,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares in the company, valued at $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc A. Alpert 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $80.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $61.29 and a 52-week high of $83.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.71%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

