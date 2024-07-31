SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $102.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.27. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $84.18 and a one year high of $148.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.39. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

