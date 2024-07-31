SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,608 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $63,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,243,000 after purchasing an additional 649,230 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 391,964 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 295,256 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 418,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after purchasing an additional 281,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares in the company, valued at $147,560,703.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $12,136,317 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.95. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMHC. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

