SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,494,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $505,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Austin Harkness acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $401,420.

Sunoco Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.25. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.8756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 77.95%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

