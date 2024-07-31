SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,375,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,746,378,000 after buying an additional 25,362 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,488,000 after buying an additional 441,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,449,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,610,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 668,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,258,000 after buying an additional 67,088 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $231.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.96. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $384.90.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading

