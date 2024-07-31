SVB Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBTYK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 173.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 217.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

