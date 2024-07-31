SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 11,724 Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,205,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,201,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,833,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,351,000 after purchasing an additional 673,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 291.3% in the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 848,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $320,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVYO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Klaviyo from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KVYO

Klaviyo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $39.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Klaviyo

(Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.