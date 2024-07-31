SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 11,724 Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,205,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,201,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,833,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,351,000 after purchasing an additional 673,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 291.3% in the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 848,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Klaviyo
In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $320,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Klaviyo Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $39.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Klaviyo
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
