SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 20,430 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,704,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 46.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,174,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,515 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 30.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,959,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,607,000 after buying an additional 694,243 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 1,114.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 641,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 588,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 927,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 566,604 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

NYSE AM opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

