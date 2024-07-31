SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,716,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 120.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,780,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,881 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,358 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Nutrien by 18,312.9% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,595,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after buying an additional 1,586,631 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

