SVB Wealth LLC Sells 230 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AME opened at $172.35 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.66.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.20.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

