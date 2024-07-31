SVB Wealth LLC Sells 352 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $81.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.13.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

