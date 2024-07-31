SVB Wealth LLC Sells 577 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 411,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,078,000 after acquiring an additional 69,928 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,130,000. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $54.66.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

