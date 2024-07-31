SVB Wealth LLC Sells 767 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

