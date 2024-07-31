SVB Wealth LLC Sells 772 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 1.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 735.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 617,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 543,464 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter worth $1,235,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AES by 20.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 140,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 2.7% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,559,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,831,000 after purchasing an additional 91,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

AES stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

