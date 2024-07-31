SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

FDIS opened at $82.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.02. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $64.12 and a 1-year high of $86.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

