Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.36.

NASDAQ SYM opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $81,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $52,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $81,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,353.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,107 shares of company stock worth $5,950,707. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Symbotic during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Symbotic by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

