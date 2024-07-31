Symbotic’s (SYM) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Symbotic from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.36.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Symbotic

Symbotic Stock Down 23.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.54 and a beta of 1.87. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,107 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,707. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 12.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,660,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after acquiring an additional 345,386 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 690,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 8.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 668,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after acquiring an additional 51,712 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 510,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 155,828 shares during the period.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.