Synchrony Financial to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Baird R W upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 325,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 74,080 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.