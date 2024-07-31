Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SNDX. Scotiabank lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $22.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.94. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Keith A. Goldan purchased 1,250 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $25,037.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,038.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 198,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 46,463 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 151,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

