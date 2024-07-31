Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.570-4.610 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.0 billion-$82.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.1 billion.

Sysco Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE SYY opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Sysco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

